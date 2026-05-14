President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping began a critical summit in Beijing on Thursday, addressing key issues such as trade, tariffs, Taiwan, and Iran.

The crucial meeting between Trump and Xi is scheduled to continue until Friday.

Xi Warns Trump On Taiwan

Xi stressed the significance of the Taiwan issue, terming it as the “most critical matter” in bilateral relations, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, citing state media.

Xi stated that if the Taiwan issue is managed appropriately, bilateral relations can maintain stability. However, he warned that mishandling could lead to conflict, pushing the China-U.S. relationship into an “extremely dangerous” situation.

The Chinese President urged "extreme caution" from Washington in handling the Taiwan issue. Xi also stressed that "Taiwan independence" stands in direct conflict with maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Can US-China Avoid The ‘Thucydides Trap’

Xi emphasized that US–China economic ties are based on "mutual benefit and win-win," stressing that equal consultation is the right way to manage differences.

‘Resolved’ Many Issues, Says Trump

Trump said U.S.-China relations would be "better than ever before" and praised his communication with Xi, saying the two leaders had "resolved many important issues" together, as per the SCMP.

He added that he was willing to work with Xi to "strengthen communication and cooperation," "properly manage our differences," and "usher in the best US-China relationship in history."

Trump-Xi Expand Dialogue

Xi called for "expanding cooperation" between the U.S. and China across economic and trade relations, health, agriculture, tourism, cultural exchanges, and law enforcement, according to SCMP. The two leaders also discussed the Middle East, the Ukraine war, and the Korean peninsula.

Meanwhile, Trump concluded his visit to Beijing's Temple of Heaven, telling reporters the talks went "Great" and praising the country, saying, "China's beautiful."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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