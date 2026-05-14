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Donald Trump speaks at a White House press briefing after a Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines flight 5342 by DCA airport
May 14, 2026 3:07 AM 3 min read

Trump Denies Knowing Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Contractor, Says 'Interior' Handled $13.1 Million No-Bid Deal

President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday that he does not know the contractor renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, distancing himself from the company after previously saying he had spoken with a man he knew about the project.

Trump Denies Choosing Contractor

But, according to a CBS News clip, Trump said in the Oval Office last month that he had a "guy who's unbelievable at doing swimming pools." Discussing the planned renovation, he said, "He looked at it. He called me up. He said, ‘Sir, we can do something on it.'”

Cost Climbs From Initial Estimate

The work was initially estimated at $1.8 million. The NYT, citing federal records, reported Monday that the expected cost has risen to $13.1 million. The Interior Department reportedly added $6.2 million to the no-bid contract last Friday.

Trump Defends Blue Pool Project

Trump defended the renovation on Tuesday, calling the Reflecting Pool "an embarrassment" and a "total mess for all to see."

In a separate post later in the day, referring to the pool, Trump asserted that the Obama and Biden administrations wasted more than $100 million over several years on a project that “never worked.” He claims they eventually abandoned it, labeling the persistent leaks and structural issues as “impossible” to repair.

Image via Shutterstock/ Joshua Sukoff

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