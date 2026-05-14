Elizabeth Warren Slams New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh As Trump's 'Sock Puppet'

The Senate narrowly confirmed Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair in a deeply divided 54-45 vote. The contentious appointment immediately drew fierce criticism from prominent economists and Democrats who fear the move severely threatens the central bank’s historical independence.

Progressive Backlash And Identity Crisis

Leading the opposition, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blasted the incoming Chair’s motives and loyalties.

“Trump wants to control interest rates, and he nominated Kevin Warsh to be his sock puppet,” Warren stated. She argued the confirmation represents “another step in Trump’s attempt to take over the Fed,” concluding the move is “not good for working families—it’s good for Wall Street.”

Economist Justin Wolfers echoed this profound skepticism regarding the nominee’s independence, questioning which version of Warsh will actually lead the central bank.

Wolfers publicly asked if the economy is getting the “inflation hawk of 2006-2011” or the “sock puppet” beholden to the administration’s political demands.

GOP Praise Amid ‘Daunting’ Challenges

Conversely, Republicans and the administration celebrated the successful confirmation. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) called Warsh “battle-tested, serious, and ready to lead the Federal Reserve,” declaring him an “excellent choice.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Warsh will “usher in a new day” at an institution that desperately needs accountability and sound policy guidance.

Warsh Faces Economic Hurdles In His Role As Fed Chair

Despite the political victory, Warsh faces immense economic hurdles. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warned the new Chair inherits a “daunting landscape” plagued by “eroded credibility,” a divided committee, and competing economic pressures.

Furthermore, analysts see massive policy confusion ahead. Macro investment researcher Jim Bianco noted a glaring discrepancy in expectations: “The market (red and green) is pointing to Fed HIKES while the Fed (blue) and Warsh’s statements are pointing toward CUTS.”

As his term officially begins, Bianco stressed that Warsh urgently “needs to get everyone on the same page.”

Legendary investor Ray Dalio similarly cautioned that slashing interest rates amid current stagflation fears could be disastrous for the institution’s standing.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 8.54% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 13.63%, and the Dow Jones gained 2.71% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , fell 0.15% to close at $497.14 on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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