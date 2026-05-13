Marco Rubio Enters China Despite Sanctions Targeting His 'Words And Deeds' After Beijing Tweaks His Name

China altered the Chinese transliteration of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's name, creating a bureaucratic workaround that allowed him to enter the country this week for President Donald Trump's high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to reports.

Rubio Enters China Despite Earlier Sanctions

Rubio was sanctioned by Beijing in 2020 while serving as a U.S. senator after criticizing China's treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang and other alleged human rights abuses. The sanctions included a ban on Rubio entering China.

The sanctions could have complicated Rubio's plans to accompany Trump aboard Air Force One. But Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Agence France-Presse that Beijing would not block the secretary's travel, saying, "The sanctions target Mr. Rubio's words and deeds when he served as a US senator concerning China."

China Uses New Translation For Rubio

The Chinese government and official media began using a different character for "lu" in the first syllable of Rubio's surname after he took office last year, according to AFP. Two diplomats told the outlet they believed the change worked as a linguistic loophole, allowing Beijing to sidestep sanctions imposed under the older spelling of his name.

The Guardian reported that Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she "had not noticed it but would look into it" when asked last year about the new transliteration, citing Chinese state media sources.

Taiwan And Trade Dominate Summit Agenda

Rubio told reporters last week that Taiwan is likely to come up, saying both countries understand that destabilization in the Taiwan Strait or the broader Indo-Pacific would serve neither side's interests.

Image via Shutterstock/ Maxim Elramsisy