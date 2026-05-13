President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday after spending the night in the Chinese capital, as global markets edged higher on cautious optimism ahead of high-stakes U.S.-China talks.

Markets Rise Ahead Of US–China Talks

Late Wednesday, Dow futures rose 120.00 points, or 0.24%, to 49,912.00, while S&P 500 futures added 14.50 points, or 0.19%, to 7,484.00 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 167.75 points, or 0.57%, to 29,647.00 as of around 8:29 p.m. EDT.

In commodities, WTI crude oil rose 0.08% to $101.10 per barrel. Brent crude added 0.09% to $105.72 per barrel.

Natural gas futures climbed 0.31% to $2.873 per MMBtu.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index stood at 98.457, up 0.01%.

Asian Markets Advance In Broad Rally

Asian markets were higher, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.52% to 63,600.07 and South Korea's KOSPI adding 0.70% to 7,898.67.

High-Stakes Trump–Xi Meeting in Beijing

Trump arrived in Beijing late Wednesday and was welcomed by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng before staying overnight at the Four Seasons hotel, BBC reported.

He is scheduled to meet Xi at the Great Hall of the People, followed by formal talks and a state banquet later in the day.

The discussions come at a critical moment for U.S.-China relations, with trade, tariffs, technology restrictions and Taiwan expected to dominate the agenda.

Both sides are also navigating tensions tied to global energy security and geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

Trade, Technology And Global Supply Chains In Focus

China is expected to push for eased U.S. restrictions on advanced chips, while Washington is seeking stronger commitments on trade flows, including agricultural and industrial exports.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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