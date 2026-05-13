4 Congress Members Are Up On Micron Stock — 2 Made More Than Their Salaries

Congress Members Bet on Micron Stock in 2026

The Benzinga Government Trades page shows that several members of Congress bought Micron stock in 2026, with each member’s position up significantly since their purchases.

Here are the Congress members who bought Micron stock in 2026 and have not disclosed selling:

March 30: Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Bought $1,000 to $15,000

(D-Pa.), Bought $1,000 to $15,000 March 25: Rep. Gilbert Cisneros (D-Calif.), Bought $1,000 to $15,00

(D-Calif.), Bought $1,000 to $15,00 Feb. 24: Rep. Gilbert Cisneros , Bought $1,000 to $15,000

, Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Feb. 19: Rep. Tony Wied (R-Wis.), Bought $250,000 to $500,000

(R-Wis.), Bought $250,000 to $500,000 Feb. 3: Rep. Cleo Fields (D-La.), Bought $100,000 to 250,000

Here's a look at the gains for the members of Congress based on the highest price for MU stock on the day they purchased:

Fetterman: +122.0%

Cisneros: +107.1% (March 25), +84.6% (Feb. 24)

Wied: +91.6%

Fields: +82.1%

The four members of Congress are up at least 82% on their current purchases. To put things even more into perspective, the large purchases by Fields and Wied have paid off incredibly well.

For Fields, his stake is up $82,000 to $205,000. For Wied, the congressman is up $229,000 to $458,000.

The annual salary for a member of Congress is $174,000. This means that gains from Micron stock have likely made more for two members of Congress than their entire annual salary.

What's Next for Micron Stock

Micron stock has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine straight quarters and for revenue in five straight quarters.

The company's second-quarter revenue of $23.86 billion easily surpassed an analyst estimate of $19.94 billion. Earnings per share of $12.20 also came in significantly ahead of a $9.21 analyst estimate.

New records were set for the company for revenue, earnings per share, gross margins and free cash flow. The company highlighted strong demand and expectations that records could fall again in the third quarter.

"In the AI era, memory has become a strategic asset for our customers, and we are investing in our global manufacturing footprint to support their growing demand," Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrota said.

Analysts are raising their price targets on the stock after the strong results and guidance.

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