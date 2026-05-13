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photograph of the outside of SanDisk corporate building
May 13, 2026 3:16 PM 3 min read

SanDisk Sold Too Early: Congress Trade Misses 7-Figure Run

Congresswoman Buys and Sells SanDisk Stock

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) disclosed buying and selling SanDisk stock in October 2025, per the Benzinga Government Trade page.

Here are the transactions:

  • Oct. 30, 2025: Bought $1,00 to $15,000 in SNDK stock
  • Oct. 30, 2025: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 in SNDK stock
  • Oct. 31, 2025: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 in SNDK stock

The disclosures list the spouse, indicating the transactions were made by McClain's husband.

SanDisk stock traded between $191.09 and $204.92 on Oct. 30, 2025, and traded between $189.58 and $209.77 on Oct. 31, 2025.

Today, SanDisk stock trades at $1,455.68, a huge gain from McClain's disclosed sale.

Here's the math.

Based on the purchase date, McClain could have bought 78.5 SNDK shares using the disclosed $15,000 maximum purchase and the lowest share price that day. Those shares may have been sold for a profit later that day and the next day.

Assuming McClain sold half the shares each day at the highest stock price, the shares would have been sold for $8,043.11 on Oct. 30 and $8,233.47 on Oct. 31. This would total $16,276.58, for a gain of $1,276.58, or around 8.5%.

Of course, the stock may have also been sold for a loss based on the timing of the buy and sales each of the two days.

Assuming McClain did buy the full $15,000 in shares and acquired 78.5 SNDK shares, that position would be worth $113,430.15 today.

This means McClain may have missed out on profits of $97,153.57 in around seven months’ time from a $15,000 trade. McClain's position today would be up 656.2%.

Lisa McClain's Investments

Among her recently disclosed investments is a stake in the privately held xAI, the AI company owned by Elon Musk that has since merged with SpaceX. The upcoming SpaceX IPO could boost McClain's net worth.

A report from Quiver Quantitative ranked McClain as the third top gainer among members of Congress for their investment portfolio gains in 2025. McClain had a gain of 37% in 2025, outpacing the 16.6% gain for the S&P 500.

Photo: jejim from Shutterstock

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