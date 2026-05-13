Jeff Bezos Just Pledged Millions To A Cause Zohran Mamdani Has Made Central To His NYC Campaign

The Bezos family has donated $100 million to Robin Hood, a major New York-based anti-poverty nonprofit, to establish the Jackie Bezos Endowment for Early Childhood. The endowment will support education and early childhood development programs, an area also prioritized by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The family of Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) billionaire founder Jeff Bezos has also committed an additional $25 million, contingent on a match, potentially bringing the total donation to $150 million.

His mom, the late Jackie Bezos, served on Robin Hood Foundation's Board of Directors for a decade, including as chair of its Early Childhood Committee, where she shaped the organization's early childhood initiatives.

Robin Hood, a charity favored by Wall Street’s elite, was established by hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones in 1988. The organization supports over 300 nonprofits across New York’s five boroughs, has helped over 32,000 New Yorkers secure housing, and raised more than $115 million to assist city residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robin Hood CEO Richard R. Buery, Jr. highlighted the significance of philanthropic donations in achieving the city’s childcare expansion goals, stating, “The role of philanthropy is to try to help the city to fund and deploy those resources more effectively.”

Focus On Childcare Programs

Mamdani has advocated for expanded childhood education. Last month, the mayor announced that 2-K programming, free early care and education starting at age 2, would be universally accessible year-round.

Since taking office in January, the mayor has reportedly worked with the charitable organization on expanding universal child care efforts, including a citywide parent survey earlier this year to understand families' child care needs and experiences.

On Tuesday, Mamdani announced an updated FY2027 budget aimed at addressing a $12 billion deficit he described as "historic." The proposal includes new child care investments, including over $2 million for a program serving government workers and $40 million to increase contract rates for child care providers. Mamdani emphasized that the plan avoids property tax increases and cuts to public services.

Mamdani Skips Met Gala

In the past, Mamdani has often clashed with billionaires. In an NBC interview in June, he stated that he does not believe billionaires should exist due to extreme inequality, but added that he would still be willing to work with them to make the city more equitable.

This month, the NYC Mayor and his wife, Rama Duwaji, skipped the Met Gala 2026, where Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez were lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs, marking a departure from previous mayors who typically attended the event. While acknowledging his appreciation for the MET, Mamdani told Hell Gate New York that his focus is on improving affordability in NYC rather than participating in high-profile social events.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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