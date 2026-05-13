Trump 'Can't Be Trusted,' Says Illinois Gov As Gas, Diesel Prices Surge Amid Iran War

Governor Jay Robert “JB” Pritzker (D-IL) called President Donald Trump a “liar” on Tuesday, accusing the administration of causing a surge in fuel costs amid the war with Iran.

Donald Trump Is A Liar

In a post on X, Pritzker quoted a post by GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, who shared that the state of Illinois had set a record for diesel prices at $6.06/gallon. “Donald Trump is a liar,” Pritzker said in the post.

He also shared a video with the post, saying that Trump was “claiming that the war in Iran” was over and that gas prices in the U.S. were down. “Reality check, gas and diesel prices are at record highs,” Pritzker said, adding that the Iran war made “Americans less safe and put our soldiers in harm’s way.”

Pritzker shared how “MAGA Republicans promised to lower costs,” and that the U.S. would not get involved in foreign conflicts, both of which had been unsuccessful, he hinted at. “Whether it's on the war in Iran being almost over or gas and diesel prices coming down, he [Trump] can't be trusted,” the Illinois Governor said.

Peter Schiff’s Warnings, Gavin Newsom’s Criticism

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) also criticized Trump, as De Haan shared that heightened costs at the pump have resulted in $28 billion in excess costs since the war in Iran kicked off.

Iran War

Trump had earlier warned that the ceasefire agreement with Iran was at risk of being broken. He said that the ceasefire was on "life support" after the White House rejected a response by the Iranian government to a U.S.-backed proposal to end the conflict.

Gas Prices Surge

The national average price for a gallon of gas was at $4.503 on Tuesday, indicating a slight decline according to data collected by the American Automobile Association (AAA), while the current average diesel price was $5.644/gallon. California was once again at the top of the charts with gas prices at over $6.153/gallon.

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