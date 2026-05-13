Transport Secretary Sean Duffy has slammed his President Joe Biden-era counterpart, Pete Buttigieg, for causing the Notice To Air Mission/Airmen (NOTAM) system to break down under his tutelage, amid air traffic control modernization efforts.

First Nationwide Grounding Since 9/11

In a post on X on Tuesday, Duffy shared a video outlining the NOTAM outage in 2023 due to a glitch that led to the closure of American airspace. “Under Pete Buttigieg, the NOTAM system that alerts pilots about information like weather, airspace & runway closures BROKE DOWN – grounding planes nationwide for the first time since 9/11,” Duffy said.

He then shared that Buttigieg didn’t update the system, which had been in place since 1985 and that its outdated nature caused the shutdown. “Under my leadership, America now has a BRAND NEW state-of-the-art NOTAM system,” he said.

Changing NOTAM’s Name

Duffy also outlined that Buttigieg had “spent his energy” on renaming NOTAM from Notice To Airmen to Notice To Air Mission in another post on X.

“Pete Buttigieg was so obsessed with pronouns, he put your safety at risk,” the Transport Secretary said. “We are modernizing our skies, safely, and ahead of schedule,” he said.

Sean Duffy Defends Against Reality TV Criticism

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com