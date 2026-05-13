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,President,Donald,Trump,Speaks on January 30, 2026
May 13, 2026 12:22 AM 3 min read

'Trump And Republicans Blew That Up:' Gavin Newsom Warns America Is Losing EV War To China

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) on Tuesday decried the slowdown in America’s EV push, slamming President Donald Trump and the Republican Party for allowing China to take the lead in the global EV sector.

‘China Stronger Than Ever,’ Says Gavin Newsom

In a post on the social media platform X, Newsom’s official Press Office handle lamented the current EV scenario. “Before Donald Trump, America was on a path to beat China,” the post said, outlining strong EV manufacturing and supply chains, as well as “good-paying American jobs” in the sector and a “more secure” nation.

“Trump and Republicans blew that up. Jobs gone. Factories moving overseas. China stronger than ever,” the post said, accusing the GOP of derailing the U.S.’s EV push.

Lawmakers Urge Trump To Block Chinese EVs

Trump Invites CEOs

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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