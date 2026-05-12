Congresswoman's Nasdaq Buying Spree Raises Red Flags — What You Need To Know

Retail investors are keeping a close eye on congressional trades, especially when potential conflicts of interest arise.

A recent trade made by a Congresswoman could be just that.

Congresswoman Buys More Nasdaq Stock

Rep. April McClain Delaney (D-Md.) recently disclosed multiple stock transactions in April, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Among the transactions was the congresswoman buying $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) , a stock exchange and financial company.

This marked the 11th Nasdaq stock purchase for Delaney over the last two years.

The congresswoman bought Nasdaq stock eight times so far in 2026, with each purchase being in the $1,000 to $15,000 range. Delaney also bought the stock three times in 2025, with two of those disclosures listing the purchase in the $15,000 to $50,000 range and one in the $1,000 to $15,000 range.

Raising Red Flags

A congress member buying one stock this many times in two years may come with some red flags, but one social media account is highlighting that the company itself is also a red flag.

"She sits on the House Subcommittee on Commodity Markets and Digital Assets. The same subcommittee that wrote the Digital Assets Market Clarity Act," PelosiTracker tweeted. "Coincidentally, the Senate is now pushing toward a vote on that same bill in May. Nasdaq's entire crypto trading business depends on it passing."

Buying Nasdaq stock ahead of the Clarity Act is viewed as a red flag by the popular congress trading tracker on social media.

Benzinga will continue to monitor the trading activity of members of Congress going forward.

Photo: W. Scott McGill via Shutterstock