Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has expressed skepticism over Pakistan’s role as a mediator in the ongoing war between Iran and the U.S.

Graham took to X on Monday to voice his doubts about Pakistan’s neutrality in the Iran-US conflict. His post was in response to a CBS report suggesting that Pakistan allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, despite its mediator role.

“If this reporting is accurate, it would require a complete reevaluation of the role Pakistan is playing as mediator between Iran, the United States and other parties,” he wrote.

Graham said he would not be surprised if the report were accurate, citing past anti-Israel remarks by Pakistani defense officials. The senator is likely referring to Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif calling Israel "evil and a curse for humanity" in a X post in April.

Pakistan-Iran Airbase Allegations

Few U.S. officials told the publication that shortly after a ceasefire was announced in early April, Iran moved aircraft, including an RC-130 reconnaissance plane, to Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base near Rawalpindi, suggesting an effort to protect key military assets amid rising tensions, even as Pakistan publicly supported de-escalation efforts.

US-Iran Stalemate

On Monday, President Donald Trump said Iran's response to a U.S. ceasefire proposal has put the truce "on life support," calling it the weakest stage so far and rejecting Tehran's conditions as unacceptable.

Iran, however, insisted its demands are non-negotiable, including an end to military operations, compensation for war damages, restoration of oil exports, and recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials defended their stance as legitimate, while also warning that the military is prepared to respond firmly to any further escalation.

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