Economist Robert Reich has criticized Transport Secretary Sean Duffy‘s reality TV show, flagging its funding by transport industry stakeholders, as ordinary Americans continue to pay higher prices for gas.

Robert Reich Flags Sponsorships

Rep. Jerry Nadler Slams Duffy

Duffy was also criticized by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) amid the reality TV show reveal. “No wonder the Department of Transportation is a mess,” Nadler said, adding that it was because Duffy was “busy chasing his reality TV star dreams” instead of serving American travelers.

He then called on Duffy to “pause” his “Hollywood dreams” and “do the job taxpayers are paying for.” He urged Duffy not to block programs like congestion pricing and infrastructure projects in New York and work towards “protecting travelers who are sick of aviation incidents, surging fuel costs, and greedy corporations running wild.”

The Great American Road Trip

Meanwhile, Duffy defended the show, saying that it was produced without using any taxpayer dollars and that it was shot over seven months on weekends and Spring Break with his family.

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