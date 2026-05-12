AMD Surges Nearly 80% Since Rep. Gil Cisneros's Perfectly Timed Pre-Earnings Bet

Highly Profitable Bet

On April 14, 2026, Rep. Cisneros executed a purchase of between $15,001 and $50,000 of AMD stock, when the stock closed at $255.07 apiece.

The semiconductor giant subsequently released its second-quarter earnings on May 5, revealing that AMD’s data center revenue jumped 57% and it blew past estimates.

The stock has advanced 29.14% since the earnings day when it closed at $355.26 apiece, contributing to an overall 79.87% climb since Cisneros’s mid-April investment. This remarkable run has transformed the California lawmaker’s position into a highly scrutinized windfall.

Committee Access, Scrutiny

The scrutiny surrounding this trade stems largely from Cisneros’s specific assignments in Congress. The representative sits on the House Intelligence & Special Operations subcommittee, “where he receives classified info on DoD tech contracts.”

This overlap has ignited conversations across social media platforms that monitor congressional trading. The popular X account Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker highlighted the timeline and the massive gains, commenting to its followers, “This one’s hard to explain away.”

Although there is no direct evidence linking his confidential committee briefings to his personal portfolio management, the optics are fueling ongoing debates over congressional trading ethics.

Broader Pattern Of Trading

Despite the intense public focus on the April 14 transaction, official financial disclosures show that Cisneros was already actively trading the chipmaker’s stock months prior.

According to his Periodic Transaction Reports, Cisneros initially purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 in AMD shares on Feb. 10, 2026. He then executed a partial sale of those shares on March 13, 2026, securing gains just a month before his larger, up-to-$50,000 purchase.

While these prior trades demonstrate an ongoing strategy rather than a single isolated gamble, the timeline of his April investment remains a striking example of congressional market participation.

How Has AMD Performed In 2026?

Shares of AMD have surged by 114.23% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced by 13.08% over the same period. It closed 0.79% higher on Monday at $458.79 apiece.

Over the last month, AMD was up 87.23%, and it rose 93.16% over the last six months. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMD maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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