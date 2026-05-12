Trump Reportedly Freezes Beef Tariff Rollback After Rancher Revolt— 'No Doubt An Experiment'

The Trump administration has reportedly put on hold a proposal to suspend tariffs on imported beef.

The plan also included directing the Small Business Administration to expand loan and capital access for U.S. ranchers, ease Endangered Species Act protections for gray and Mexican wolves, and roll back certain Agriculture Department regulations affecting U.S. cattle producers.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Ranchers Push Back On Beef Imports

The report of boosting beef imports amid tariff suspension was met with pushback from U.S. cattle ranchers, a key Trump constituency, with the Ranchers-Cattlemen Legal Action Fund (R-CALF USA) warning that cheaper foreign meat could hurt domestic producers. Ranchers also cautioned that higher imports may discourage herd expansion unless import limits are reviewed again within a few years.

Beef Prices Keep Climbing

In February, the White House issued a proclamation temporarily increasing tariff-free imports of lean beef trimmings from Argentina by 80,000 metric tons to help ease supply shortages and lower ground beef prices for U.S. consumers. The administration said the move was needed after drought conditions and shrinking cattle herds pushed domestic beef prices higher.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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