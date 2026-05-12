Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said there is a strong chance that $1 billion in taxpayer funding tied to security upgrades for President Donald Trump's planned White House ballroom will be removed from a Senate budget reconciliation bill before it reaches the floor.

Paul Questions Ballroom Funding In Reconciliation Bill

"I think it will have to go through the Byrd Bath and they'll have to decide whether it can be in reconciliation," Paul said.

Provision Faces More Hurdles In Senate

Even if the Senate parliamentarian allows the funding, Paul said the provision could still be removed because jurisdiction may fall outside his committee. "I don't think it will be in there, is what my guess is," he added.

Paul has introduced separate legislation to create an expedited approval process for the White House ballroom and future presidential projects, but without federal funding. "I'm for funding it with private funds," he said. His committee has said the bill would authorize construction of the ballroom project.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) postponed a scheduled markup of the reconciliation bill after discussions with Senate leadership and the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Judiciary Republicans said HSGAC would take the lead because its rules do not allow the minority to delay business for a week.

Tillis Warns Of Political Blowback

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said on Monday that he needed more answers before supporting $1 billion in taxpayer funding. "I got a lot of questions that got to be answered," he said. "I'm going to ask basic questions on it."

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