Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said President Donald Trump will lose political influence by 2028 while relying on pardons and financial gains to protect himself and his inner circle.

Scaramucci Predicts Trump Political Decline By 2028

On Monday, in a post on X, Scaramucci argued that Trump "is not Xi, he's not Putin, he's not Stalin."

He added that the President lacks "the patience, the energy, or the organizational discipline to build a true infrastructure of authoritarianism."

Scaramucci said Trump is facing a resilient American political system, stating, "He's up against a system that's worked for 250 years and isn't going down without a fight."

He predicted that by the end of 2028, Trump would become "largely irrelevant," though he could still "make billions of $$$."

Scaramucci also claimed Trump may pursue broad pardons, saying he would "pardon himself" and "pardon the family" as well as others in his orbit allegedly tied to financial wrongdoing, including insider trading and crypto-related activities.

He said that the only scenario that could significantly alter that trajectory would be if Trump were to die in office, a claim he acknowledged was not a wish but a hypothetical.

He also referenced Vice President JD Vance as a potential successor in such a scenario.

Scaramucci Warns Trump Weakens GOP

Earlier, Scaramucci warned that Trump's leadership style could undermine rising Republicans like Vance and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) while potentially strengthening Democrats in future elections.

He argued Trump "eat his young," saying he had historically damaged allies within his own party and pointing to former Vice President Mike Pence as an example.

He suggested Vance and Rubio could face similar political risks amid internal GOP tensions.

Separately, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) signaled she is not ruling out a future presidential bid but emphasized her focus is on broad policy goals rather than political titles.

She said her ambition is to "change this country" and prioritize issues like universal healthcare.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has seen his national profile rise following a public clash involving Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with Kelly acknowledging he is considering a 2028 presidential run while stressing it would be "irresponsible not to think about it."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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