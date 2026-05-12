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Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at the 2023 CPAC. Credit: Ron Sachs
May 12, 2026 2:10 AM 3 min read

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump's Gas Tax Plan As 'Bread Crumbs' As Pump Prices Touch $4.52, Says Temporary Cut Won't 'Really Help Americans'

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized the Trump administration on Monday for considering a temporary federal gas tax suspension, arguing that removing 18.4 cents per gallon would offer little relief when the national average price is about $4.52 and should instead be made permanent.

Greene Says Gas Tax Cut Falls Short

Greene took to X to state, "Trump admin is considering temporarily removing the 18.4 cents federal gas tax, which requires a vote from Congress, sure get rid of it entirely," before adding, "But the national price of gas would not be $4.52 today if Trump had never gone to war with Iran on behalf of Israel, and taking off 18.4 cents isn't really going to help Americans that much!"

Trump Floats Temporary Relief As Prices Surge

The average national gas price stood at $4.52 a gallon Monday, according to AAA data, about 50% higher than before the Iran conflict.

Greene Deepens Break With Trump's Foreign Policy

Ahead of tax day on April 15 last month, Greene also backed a "2026 tax revolt," arguing that Americans should withhold federal income taxes until Washington stops funding foreign aid and wars, saying taxpayers were "fed up" with a government they believe does not serve them.

Image via Shutterstock/ Consolidated News Photos

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