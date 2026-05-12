Eric Trump posted a rendering on Monday of Trump Tower Tbilisi, the Trump Organization's first project in Georgia, describing the planned skyscraper as the country's future tallest building in a prime location in the capital.

Eric Trump Shares Tbilisi Tower Rendering

"I am so excited to share the official rendering of Trump Tower Tbilisi," Eric Trump wrote on X. "With a prime location, in the heart of Tbilisi, this tower will quickly become a landmark as the tallest building in Georgia. This marks our first project in the region and we are so excited to bring it to life!"

Luxury Project Targets International Buyers

Developers have described Trump Tower Tbilisi as a mixed-use luxury destination combining residences, high-end retail, dining and lifestyle amenities. Newsweek reported that the project is intended to anchor a broader district designed to attract international investors and luxury buyers.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, told Newsweek in April that the Trump Organization views Trump Tower Tbilisi as an extension of its global luxury real estate brand and expects the project to bring its internationally recognized development standards to Georgia.

The project also marks the first Trump-branded development in the Caucasus region. The Trump Organization's website says the tower is expected to rise about 70 stories and become a new landmark as Georgia's tallest building.

Overseas Expansion Draws Ethics Scrutiny

The Trump Organization also invested $1.5 billion in a high-end golf course and urban complex project in northern Vietnam in March 2025, with completion slated for March 2027.

The expansion comes as watchdog groups continue to scrutinize the Trump family's overseas business activities during Donald Trump's second term.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonpartisan government watchdog, said in an updated tracker in late March that the Trump Organization and its partners plan to build or are opening 25 Trump-branded projects in 12 foreign countries. The group said those projects create "massive conflicts of interest" because Trump still owns and profits from the company.

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