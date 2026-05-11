Trump Gold Card Program Draws 338 Applicants Since Launch

President Donald Trump's Gold Card visa program has received 338 applicants since launch, according to a Department of Homeland Security court filing reviewed by CNBC.

The program was introduced in 2025 as a pathway to U.S. residency for wealthy foreign nationals willing to make a $1 million payment to the government and pay a $15,000 processing fee.

According to the filing, only 165 applicants have paid the processing fee required to participate in the program. The filing was submitted as part of ongoing litigation related to the program's legality and implementation.

The Gold Card program was launched through executive action and tied to existing EB-1 and EB-2 visa categories. Under the system, the $1 million payment can be treated as evidence that an applicant meets "extraordinary ability" or "national interest" standards.

President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick previously promoted the initiative as a fast-track residency option designed to attract investment into the United States.

Program Faces Legal Challenges

The DHS filing also stated that Gold Card applicants "will not necessarily have their petitions adjudicated faster than any non-gold-card applicant."

The program has faced several legal challenges since launch.

The Democracy Defenders Fund filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., accusing the administration of failing to release records related to the development and implementation of the program under the Freedom of Information Act.

The lawsuit names the Departments of Homeland Security, State and Commerce, along with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Another lawsuit filed earlier by the American Association of University Professors argued the program was created without congressional authorization and conflicts with existing visa rules tied to highly skilled applicants.

Early Revenue Claims Draw Scrutiny

Lutnick previously said the government sold $1.3 billion worth of Gold Cards shortly after launch.

However, he later told lawmakers that only one applicant had recently been approved while hundreds remained in the review process.

The Gold Card program was initially presented as a replacement for the EB-5 investor visa system. A related Platinum Card program was also introduced, offering residency-related benefits for applicants making larger contributions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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