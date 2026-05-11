Auto Industry Urges Trump To Block Chinese EVs In US Ahead Of Xi Jinping Meet: Report

Auto industry leaders and lawmakers urged President Donald Trump to block Chinese automakers’ entry into the American car market ahead of a key meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chinese Manufacturers’ Entry Into The U.S.

Trump, during his appearance at this year's Detroit Economic Club, said it would be "great" if Chinese automakers built U.S. plants, sparking concern from auto industry leaders and lawmakers, Reuters reported on Monday.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), cited in the report, urged Trump not to pave a path that would invite Chinese investment into the U.S. auto sector. "Please don’t make a bad deal," she said, endorsing a bipartisan bill she is backing with Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH).

The proposal, called the Connected Vehicle Security Act, would lock in a connected-car data rule put in place under former President Joe Biden that effectively blocks Chinese vehicles, making it harder for a future administration to unwind.

Trade groups across automakers, dealers and more cited in the report aligned behind a tougher stance, saying that Chinese automakers benefited from state support.

Jamieson Greer, Pete Hoekstra’s Comments

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had earlier shared that the Trump administration does not intend to change the Biden-era rules limiting Chinese software and hardware in the domestic auto industry.

China’s International Push

The Chinese automaker also believes it can expand globally without an entry into the U.S. market, according to the company's Executive Vice President Stella Li. "We survive and are successful without the US market today," she said in an interview.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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