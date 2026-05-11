Chuck Schumer Targets Trump-Tied Ballroom Funding: 'Americans Do Not Need A Ballroom'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) led a push against a Republican budget bill that included $1 billion in funding for a White House ballroom tied to President Donald Trump.

Senate Democrats Target $1 Billion Trump Ballroom

On Sunday, Schumer urged Democrats in a "Dear Colleague" letter to turn the upcoming floor debate on the $72 billion GOP reconciliation bill into a referendum on cost-of-living pressures and federal spending choices, reported The Hill.

The package also includes funding for immigration enforcement and federal law enforcement agencies.

"At a time when Americans can't make ends meet, Republicans say ‘Let them eat cake' — and then hand Trump a billion dollars to build a ballroom to serve it in," Schumer wrote.

He added, "Americans do not need a ballroom. They need relief. They want their Congress and their President to address the growing cost crisis bearing down on families across the country."

The legislation provides funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

It also includes security-related funding that critics argue could indirectly support the ballroom project despite limits on how the money can be used.

Schumer said Democrats plan to use amendments, floor votes and procedural challenges under Senate rules to highlight healthcare, food assistance and cost-reduction proposals, while criticizing the absence of direct relief for working families.

Democrats Criticize Trump Over White House Ballroom

Earlier, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) questioned whether a $1 billion Secret Service allocation tied to White House upgrades, including the East Wing modernization, was being used to support the ballroom project and challenged reports of rising costs.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) accused Trump of hypocrisy on U.S. manufacturing, pointing to foreign steel use in construction plans, while Trump defended his record on the steel industry and rejected the criticism.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also criticized Trump, saying he focused on personal branding while Americans faced rising healthcare and living costs, arguing he avoided accountability for economic pressures.

Trump defended the ballroom expansion, saying the project was upgraded from an original $200 million plan to under $400 million due to size and quality improvements.

He denied claims of cost overruns and said the project was progressing ahead of schedule.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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