Trump Energy Secretary Says US Is In 'Tremendous' Position Despite Rising Gas Prices

President Donald Trump‘s Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Sunday declined to make predictions on gas prices falling below $3/gallon in the U.S. amid the Iran war.

Can’t Make Predictions

He then reaffirmed the U.S.’s domestic energy sector. “The United States is in a tremendous position," Wright said, adding that it was by far the “world’s largest producer of oil.” Wright then acknowledged that gas and diesel prices were up, sharing that they will “remain up while this conflict's in place,” but said that they “will come back down…lower than they were before.”

Sean Duffy Faces Criticism

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy faced criticism after he had urged Americans to take road trips amid rising gas prices.

Duffy also defended his upcoming reality TV show, in which he is seen driving across the U.S. with his family, fending off allegations that the show was produced using taxpayer dollars.

Oil And Gas Prices

Trump Rejects Iran Proposal

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