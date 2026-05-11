President Donald Trump has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs, particularly pointing out the votes of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, both of whom he appointed.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump called out the Justices for voting against his stance on tariffs, and said that the ruling would cost the U.S. $159 billion in repayments to countries, companies, and others he claims unfairly benefited at America's expense, though he argued the outcome was unintentional and ‘hardly believable.’

The President believes they could have “solved” the situation with a "tiny" sentence: "Any money paid by others to the United States does not have to be paid back."

Trump said some Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have become so willing to oppose him to appear "independent" that Democrats no longer need to "pack the court." He argued that Democratic-appointed justices "always remain true" to those who nominated them, while some Republican justices "go out of their way to oppose" him.

Trump added that he chooses judges to "help our Country, not to hurt it," saying, “I don't want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country.”

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Trump had previously suggested companies avoiding refund claims could benefit, but Ford CFO Sherry House said the company could sue the administration if the funds are not paid.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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