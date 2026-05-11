Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) fired back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on X after the New York Democrat called her a "proven bigot and antisemite" and rejected the idea that progressives should align with her on Israel policy.

Greene Says Votes Matter More Than Words

"AOC refused to vote for my amendment to strip funding for Israel," Greene wrote in a post on Saturday. "She can run her mouth all she wants but votes are the only thing that matters, not a bunch of words and nasty name calling."

Iron Dome Vote Fuels New Clash

The dispute revived a July 2025 clash over the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, an $831.5 billion spending bill that Ocasio-Cortez opposed. She also voted against Greene's amendment to block $500 million in funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

Ocasio-Cortez defended that vote at the time, writing that Greene's amendment did "nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza." She said it would cut defensive Iron Dome capacity while allowing bombs used against Palestinians to continue.

Long-Running Rivalry Spills Into 2028 Talk

The exchange also came as Ocasio-Cortez signaled at the Chicago event that she was not ruling out a 2028 presidential bid, while stressing that her political decisions depend on changing conditions rather than long-term career planning.

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