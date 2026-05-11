Investment manager Ross Gerber criticized Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy after the Trump Cabinet member promoted a family road-trip reality show filmed over parts of seven months, arguing the rollout clashed with the ongoing strain across the U.S. travel system.

Gerber Says Travel System Looks Strained

"Meanwhile airports are a mess and plane accidents are happening at a record rate…" Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, wrote Sunday on X. He was responding to a Fox News clip from "Fox & Friends" on Friday where Duffy described taking his family in a van across the country for "The Great American Road Trip," a series tied to America's 250th anniversary.

Gas Prices Make Show Easy Target

The show has still drawn accusations of being tone-deaf as families face high travel costs as gasoline prices have topped $4.50 a gallon nationally.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also criticized the project. "I love a good road trip, but this is brutally out of touch: a Trump Cabinet member making a documentary about himself while regular families can't afford road trips anymore, because Trump and his war put gas prices through the roof," he wrote on X.

Duffy Says Nonprofit Covered Costs

Duffy also wrote that the "radical, miserable left" was angry because the show was "too wholesome," "too patriotic" and "too joyful," adding that career ethics and budget officials reviewed and approved his participation under federal rules.

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