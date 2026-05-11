Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) delivered sharp criticism of President Donald Trump‘s Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, as the latter released a reality TV show called “The Great American Road Trip” to commemorate the U.S.’s 250th Independence Day.

Total Disgrace

“Sean Duffy is a total disgrace!” Newsom’s Press Office posted on X on Saturday, quoting a post by New York Magazine, which shared the news of Duffy’s reality TV show that was approved by Trump and was filmed over the past seven months.

Sean Duffy Defends Show

Following the release of the trailer and the subsequent criticism, Duffy took to X, defending the show. “Production costs were paid for by the Great American Road Trip Inc., not taxpayers. Zero taxpayer dollars were spent on my family,” Duffy said.

He also said that neither he nor his family received salaries for the show and that it would be free to watch on YouTube for the public. Duffy also shared that the series was shot in one-to two-day windows, like the weekends/spring break.

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