‘We Are Not Ready’

Sanders said that Bezos’s vision of automating factories would mean “ending working-class people making a living in manufacturing.” He also said that driverless vehicles expanding all over the country would result in the loss of “millions of decent-paying jobs” in transportation.

Uber’s Robotaxi Push

Elon Musk’s Pro-Human AI Vision

Musk, during March, shared that Tesla would also work towards expanding its human workforce as the automaker planned to incorporate AI into its workflow. The billionaire had said that the “output per human at Tesla” would get “nutty high” due to AI adoption.

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