Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) accused President Donald Trump of hypocrisy over American manufacturing after the president defended his record on the U.S. steel industry in a heated social media exchange.

Trump, Khanna Clash Over Foreign Steel

On Sunday, Trump lashed out at Khanna in a Truth Social post, criticizing his Fox News appearance and accusing him of misrepresenting the state of the steel industry.

"The Sleazebag, Radical Left Congressman from the failed State of California, Ro Khanna, should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an ‘anchor' who is capable of disputing his lies," Trump wrote.

He also claimed Democrats "virtually destroyed" the steel industry while asserting that he "SAVED IT, through strong Tariffs."

Khanna responded on X, "The man building a ballroom with foreign steel probably shouldn't call himself the champion of American steel," Khanna wrote.

He also referenced recent political controversy tied to the Epstein files, adding, "I'm open to working across the aisle. So how about signing my steel bill to actually rebuild the American steel industry?"

Trump Calls Fox Guests ‘Liars‘

In another post, Trump criticized Fox News, calling guests, including Khanna, "professional liars" and "conmen" while accusing the network of undermining conservative messaging.

Trump wrote that "SLEAZEBAGS, like Congressman Ro Khanna… LIE, LIE, LIE, AND LIE AGAIN," arguing that Fox News harms Republican messaging by featuring them.

Khanna responded by saying, “Trump’s second attack of the day on me.“

"This is why I go on Fox," Khanna said, adding that he promotes an economic agenda focused on rebuilding steel, shipbuilding and battery industries in struggling communities.

He also said he engages voters across party lines, including Trump supporters, "without hurling insults," arguing that this approach is key to political success and unity.

Khanna Questions Trump War Costs

Earlier, Khanna criticized the White House for not disclosing war costs while opposing Trump's $1.5 trillion defense budget and tax cuts, which he said favored the wealthy, estimating war spending at about $1 billion per day.

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