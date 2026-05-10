The Donald Trump administration marked Mother's Day by unveiling Moms.gov, a new federal website designed to connect expecting mothers and families with pregnancy, parenting and maternal health resources.

Moms.gov Aims To Expand Pregnancy And Family Support Resources

The new platform provides information on prenatal care, breastfeeding, mental health, nutrition, adoption, family services and health centers, while also offering guidance for women facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies.

According to the administration, the website is intended to strengthen support systems for parents and improve maternal and child health outcomes nationwide.

"Moms.gov delivers critical tools and support to help parents foster healthy pregnancies, strengthen young families, and create brighter futures for their children," Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement on Sunday.

"This is how you Make America Healthy Again," Kennedy added.

Administration Defends Maternal Health Record

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Women's Health Dr. Dorothy Fink highlighted the administration's broader maternal care initiatives.

"Through our Perinatal Improvement Collaborative [PDF], we have reduced maternal mortality by 41.5%," Fink said.

Launch Comes Amid Abortion Pill Legal Fight

The rollout arrives as the Supreme Court considers legal questions surrounding mailed prescriptions for abortion medication, The Hill reported.

The announcement also follows criticism from Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.), who has challenged Kennedy over the administration's approach to addressing racial disparities in maternal health.

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