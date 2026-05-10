Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said on Sunday that President Donald Trump is heading into this week's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping from a "weakened" position, citing the war with Iran, rising prices and pressure on global oil shipping.

Reed Says Trump Heads To Beijing Weakened

Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing for a summit with Xi on Thursday and Friday. The meeting will be the first state visit to China by a U.S. president since 2017, when Trump met Xi in Beijing during his first term.

Iran War Complicates Beijing Summit

The summit comes as Washington seeks a permanent end to hostilities with Iran. According to a Fox News report last week, China, which has close ties to Tehran, recently ordered companies to disregard U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude purchases.

Reed said China is "doing quite well because of their alternate energy investments." China remains the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, but the World Economic Forum said it installed 360 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity in 2024, more than half of global additions that year.

Trade And Rare Earths Also Loom

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said Trump is expected to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday night, May 13, with an opening ceremony and meeting set for Thursday morning. The trip is expected to conclude on Friday.

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