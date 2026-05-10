Trump 'Terribly Weakened' Ahead Of Xi Summit Over Iran War, Rising Prices, Jack Reed Says

As the summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping approaches, Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) has voiced concerns over Trump’s readiness for the meeting.

Reed’s comments come amid escalating tensions with Iran and economic challenges at home.

Trump ‘Terribly Weakened'

Reed told host Shannon Bream on "Fox News Sunday" that Trump is entering the summit in a ” terribly weakened” state.

He highlighted that Trump’s involvement in the war with Iran has led to a stalemate, with Iran holding a significant portion of the world’s oil at risk due to military restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's Meet With Xi Jinping

The summit, scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Beijing, marks the first in-person meeting between Trump and Xi since October. The U.S. aims to achieve a lasting resolution to hostilities with Iran, while China has instructed companies to ignore U.S. sanctions on its refineries.

Reed also pointed out that the U.S. military’s focus has shifted from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East due to the Iran conflict, impacting American readiness against China. He noted that rising gas and grocery prices are causing concern among Americans, weakening Trump’s position in talks with China.

Cost Of Iran War

The backdrop to this summit is complex. Recently, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) warned that the financial burden of the Iran war could exceed $1 trillion, potentially impacting American households significantly. This economic strain adds pressure on Trump as he enters discussions with China.

Furthermore, the Trump administration is reportedly seeking to initiate official AI dialogue with China during the summit, addressing the growing AI rivalry between the two nations. This dialogue aims to mitigate risks associated with AI technologies.

Adding to the complexity, China and Iran recently held a strategic meeting, demonstrating Tehran’s efforts to show it is not isolated and has options beyond the U.S.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.