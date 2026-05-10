Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took to social media on Sunday to challenge the Trump Administration‘s financial projections for the war in Iran.

Sanders Warns Of Ballooning Iran War Costs

Sanders stated that the administration’s claim that the war will cost $25 billion is misleading.

Sanders argued that the actual cost of President Donald Trump's war could exceed $1 trillion, significantly impacting American households.

"The Trump Administration says the war in Iran will cost $25 billion. That's a lie. This war could cost over $1 trillion—thousands of dollars for every household in America," he said.

Sanders Calls For Better Allocation Priorities

He emphasized that such expenses could be better allocated to domestic priorities like housing, education, and healthcare. Sanders called for an immediate end to what he described as “illegal and unconstitutional wars.”

The senator’s statement underscores ongoing debates about military spending and foreign policy under the Trump Administration. His comments reflect broader concerns about the economic burden of prolonged military engagements. Sanders’ remarks come amid heightened tensions and discussions about the U.S.’s role in international conflicts.

Impact Of Iran War

The financial implications of the Iran conflict have been a contentious issue, with various stakeholders expressing concern over the economic fallout.

Meanwhile, President Trump shared an AI-generated image depicting Iranian warships as his administration awaited Tehran’s response to a proposed peace plan.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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