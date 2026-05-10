As the week comes to a close, here’s a roundup of the top stories that made headlines, from President Donald Trump sharing an AI-generated image of ‘destroyed’ Iranian warships to Anthony Scaramucci’s call for long-term political reform.

Trump Shares AI Image Of ‘Destroyed’ Iranian Ships

On Saturday, President Trump shared an AI-generated image showing destroyed Iranian warships as his administration awaited Tehran’s response to a proposed peace plan—the image, posted on Truth Social, depicted “159 Iranian ships” in two contrasting panels.

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Gavin Newsom Questions Trump Ballroom Cost

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) raised concerns about a reported increase in White House East Wing-related costs after a $1 billion Secret Service funding allocation sparked claims of a taxpayer-funded ballroom project. Investor Spencer Hakimian shared a screenshot of a federal budget provision showing $1 billion appropriated to the U.S. Secret Service for “security adjustments and upgrades” within the White House perimeter.

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Anthony Scaramucci Warns US Is Trapped In ‘Two-Minute Cable News Plans’

Anthony Scaramucci took to X to criticize the U.S. political system, stating that the country is stuck in “two-minute cable news plans” instead of focusing on long-term reform. He specifically called for a 15-year K-12 education equalization plan and a multi-decade deficit reduction strategy.

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Neil DeGrasse Tyson Predicts Trump UFO Files Will Be ‘Anticlimactic’

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson predicted that the expected release of U.S. government files on UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena will probably fall short of the public’s most dramatic expectations. He joked that he would be delighted if the files came with “an actual alien,” preferably alive.

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Anthony Scaramucci Unleashes New Attack On Trump

Anthony Scaramucci criticized Trump once again, accusing the president of narcissistic traits, attention-seeking behavior, and a constant need for control. He also claimed that “Everybody hates Donald Trump,” including his family.

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Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.