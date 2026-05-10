UK Deploys HMS Dragon To Middle East As Coalition Plans Strait Of Hormuz Naval Escorts

The United Kingdom is deploying HMS Dragon, a Type-45 guided-missile destroyer, to the Middle East as part of a UK-France-led multinational coalition planning naval escorts through the Strait of Hormuz once ceasefire conditions stabilize.

HMS Dragon Headed To Hormuz

“The pre-positioning of HMS Dragon is part of prudent planning,” the UK Ministry of Defence said, adding the ship will operate within a multinational framework “when conditions allow.”

Iran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for roughly 20% of global oil and LNG shipments, following U.S. and Israeli strikes in late February. As the conflict escalated, Washington imposed a naval blockade after potential peace talks in Pakistan failed.

The warship was first deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean in March to defend British interests in Cyprus at the outbreak of the Iran conflict.

Hormuz Clashes Persist Despite Partial Ceasefire

Clashes persist despite a partial ceasefire, with U.S. Central Command confirming airstrikes this week on two Iranian tankers breaching the blockade.

Over 40 nations are engaged in coalition planning, with another coordination meeting scheduled next week.

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