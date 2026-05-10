Former Vice President Kamala Harris said Democrats are "rightfully outraged" after the Virginia Supreme Court invalidated a voter-backed congressional map, escalating a partisan fight over redistricting ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Virginia Supreme Court Rejects New Congressional Map

On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that a recently approved redistricting plan violated procedural rules, blocking a map that could have given Democrats up to four additional U.S. House seats, reported The Hill.

The court said the process used to adopt the map did not comply with state requirements, leaving the previous 6-5 Democratic-leaning map in place.

Harris, Trump Clash Over Redistricting Decision

Harris criticized the ruling in a post on X, writing, "Today, the Virginia Supreme Court ignored the will of the people and overturned those democratically chosen maps."

Harris added that the ruling "gives a boost to Donald Trump's effort to rig the 2026 elections and the Republicans’ long game to attack voting rights."

President Donald Trump praised the ruling, calling it a "huge win" and describing the rejected map as a "horrible gerrymander."

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) also supported the decision, saying it ensured "fair representation in Congress."

Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), who supported the redistricting effort, said she was "disappointed" but emphasized that voters will ultimately decide in upcoming elections.

RNC Sued To Block Virginia Redistricting Vote

Earlier, the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit in Virginia to block a referendum that would have let lawmakers redraw congressional maps mid-decade.

The RNC argued the amendment was unconstitutional and improperly advanced, saying it shifted redistricting power away from an independent commission. It also claimed the process violated court rulings and state procedures.

Chairman Joe Gruters called the plan "a blatant abuse of power," accusing Democrats of pushing an "illegal redistricting scheme" and misleading voters.

Republicans also challenged the ballot language and early voting timeline, saying it broke state rules.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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