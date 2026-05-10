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May 10, 2026 3:36 AM 1 min read

Markwayne Mullin Warns World Cup Security Readiness Is 'In Jeopardy' Due To DHS Funding Lapse

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the Department of Homeland Security’s World Cup preparation has slowed after a 76-day funding lapse, warning of readiness challenges ahead of the June matches.

Security Planning Under Strain

During a Kansas City briefing on Saturday, Mullin said security planning for the World Cup has been affected. He warned urgency is rising as deadlines approach, stating, "We haven't been able to be as proactive on putting those positions–those safety measures in place, and the first match is June 11," he said. "The first one in the U.S. is in L.A., June 12. That is around the corner. We have so much work to do."

Kansas City will be hosting six World Cup matches between Jun. 16 and Jul. 11.

Mullin added DHS "can still deliver," but said security posture is "in jeopardy."

TSA Flags Staffing Lag Risk

In her testimony to the House Homeland Security Committee in March, Transportation Security Administration acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill warned hiring delays could extend beyond the tournament timeline, saying, "Even if TSA were to hire new officers upon conclusion of the DHS shutdown, those officers would not be able to work on the checkpoint until well after the World Cup has concluded."

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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