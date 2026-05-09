Anthony Scaramucci Warns US Is Trapped In 'Two-Minute Cable News Plans' Instead Of Long-Term Reform

“Nothing transformative gets built in those windows,” Scaramucci posted on X. “Instead what we have are two-minute cable news plans where everyone bashes each other before the next commercial break.”

The Structural Problem

Scaramucci specifically called for a 15-year K-12 education equalization plan, aimed at reducing funding disparities between wealthy and low-income school districts, along with a multi-decade deficit reduction strategy that would require long-term political commitment beyond standard election cycles.

“We need a 15-year K-12 public education equalization plan. We need a deficit reduction plan built over 10 to 15 years.”

What Markets Should Watch

Long-term Treasury yields remain highly sensitive to signals around the federal deficit outlook. Without a credible fiscal consolidation plan, bond markets could begin pricing in higher term premiums, a headwind for equities broadly.

Scaramucci argues that a leader willing to deliver difficult truths and accept short-term political costs could generate real public momentum for structural reform.

“People making short-term sacrifices for the long-term good of the country,” he said. “It’s happened before.”

Photo Courtesy: m.mphoto on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.