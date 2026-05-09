Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Leaves Door Open For 2028 White House Bid, Says Her 'Ambition Is Way Bigger'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) signaled that she was not ruling out a 2028 presidential bid while emphasizing that her political goals extended beyond seeking higher office.

2028 Speculation Intensifies After Chicago Remarks

During a Friday event in Chicago with Democratic strategist David Axelrod, Ocasio-Cortez addressed speculation about a possible White House run, pushing back on the idea that her ambitions are tied to titles.

"They assume that my ambition is a title or a seat, and my ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country," she said.

She added, "Presidents come and go … elected officials come and go, but single-payer healthcare is forever."

Ocasio-Cortez added that she makes political decisions based on evolving conditions rather than long-term career positioning.

"I make decisions by waking up in the morning, looking out the window and observing the conditions of this country and saying, ‘What move or what decision can I make today that is going to get us closer to that future, stronger, faster, better than yesterday?'" she said.

She also told Axelrod she aims to "meet the moment" rather than pursue specific roles.

Trump, Pelosi Clash As Scaramucci Eyes 2028 Run

Last week, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of election misconduct and urged Republicans to end the Senate filibuster to quickly pass stricter voting protections ahead of the midterms.

He framed the issue as urgent and called for stronger Republican action on election rules.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed back, warning against expanded federal involvement in elections and calling such actions "not to be allowed," citing concerns over recent election-related federal activity.

Separately, Anthony Scaramucci announced a symbolic 2028 presidential run in a video on X.

He said he wanted to "help me heal America" despite his short White House tenure under Trump. His announcement, marked by a "Mooch 2028" hat, drew mixed online reactions and was widely seen as satirical.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy on Shutterstock.com

