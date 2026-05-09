Trump Says 'I Know Nothing' About Reported Move To Oust FDA Chief Marty Makary Amid Agency Turmoil

On Friday, President Donald Trump distanced himself from reports that his administration is preparing to remove Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary.

White House Weighs FDA Leadership Shake-Up

Senior White House and health officials have approved plans that could replace Makary after months of turmoil at the FDA, though the final decision remains with Trump, the Washington Post reported, citing sources.

Asked about the matter, Trump told reporters, "I've been reading about it, but I know nothing about it."

Makary's possible ouster would reportedly coincide with broader structural changes at the FDA as administration officials seek to streamline operations ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Drug Approval Delays, Vaccine Policy And Internal FDA Turmoil

Makary, confirmed in 2025, has faced criticism from pharmaceutical companies, former FDA officials and public health experts over delayed or blocked approvals for certain drugs, including treatments for skin cancer and Huntington's disease.

He also drew scrutiny for stricter vaccine approval standards and controversial internal reforms. Defending his approach earlier this week, Makary said, "If your drug works, it's going to get approved."

His tenure has also been marked by senior staff departures, including key vaccine and drug regulators, adding to concerns about agency stability.

Trump Health Team Reshapes Agencies

Makary's uncertain future reflects a broader pattern within Trump's Department of Health and Human Services, where several Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-aligned appointees have been replaced or sidelined.

Despite criticism, Makary advanced initiatives tied to Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" agenda, including efforts to reduce artificial food dyes and strengthen oversight of food chemicals.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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