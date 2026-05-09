JD Vance Meets Qatar PM In Washington To Discuss Iran: Report

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is reportedly meeting Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Washington to discuss Iran negotiations and other issues amid a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

The meeting will also cover U.S.-Qatar relations, liquefied natural gas markets and regional stability, Reuters reported on Friday.

The Office of the U.S. Vice President did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

US Expands Gulf Defense Commitments

The discussions come as tensions in the Middle East remain elevated. The talks follow Washington's continued expanding defense support for regional allies, with the U.S. approving more than $8.6 billion in arms sales to Qatar, Israel, Kuwait and the UAE under emergency authority.

Energy Markets Under Pressure

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