AOC Targets Wage Theft, Corporate Power And Billionaire Wealth

AOC argued on X that wage theft is one of the largest forms of economic exploitation in America, stating that billions are effectively taken from workers each year.

She said that when corporations underpay employees to the point they depend on public assistance programs, taxpayers are indirectly subsidizing billionaire wealth.

"The point is less about individual morality," she wrote, noting that monopoly power, rent-seeking, stock buybacks and weak oversight have created "shattering inequality" while working Americans struggle with housing, health care and food costs.

Palmer Luckey Pushes Back On Billionaire Criticism

Luckey, founder of Oculus and Anduril, rejected the broader characterization of billionaire wealth as inherently exploitative.

"The idea that all billionaires got their money by exploiting people doesn't hold up to scrutiny," Luckey said, pointing to people like JK Rowling who built fortunes by creating products consumers wanted.

Alexis Ohanian Seeks Broader Conversation

Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit Inc., responded by inviting Ocasio-Cortez onto his podcast for a deeper discussion.

AOC welcomed the opportunity, saying that many tech leaders take such critiques too personally, whereas her broader concern is systemic inequality.

"Our current economic outcomes speak for themselves," she said, arguing that addressing abuse of power is essential to creating a fairer economy.

US GDP Hits 2% As Inflation Climbs To 3.5%

The U.S. economy grew at a 2% annualized rate in the first quarter, according to the advance estimate, accelerating from the previous quarter's 0.5% pace but falling short of economists' 2.3% forecast.

Meanwhile, separate data showed inflation picked up notably in March, with the Federal Reserve's preferred price gauge rising as higher gasoline costs tied to the Iran conflict pushed broader consumer prices upward.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 3.5% year over year, up from 2.8% in February and in line with market expectations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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