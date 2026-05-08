Trump Carves Out Doctor Exemption From Immigration Pause— But Thousands Still Locked Out

The Trump administration has quietly created an exemption for foreign-trained physicians with pending visa or green card applications, a change immigration attorneys and medical groups had been advocating for months.

Physicians Get A Lifeline, But No Guarantees

Foreign-born doctors disproportionately serve rural and underserved communities, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The exemption allows immigration officials to review cases but does not guarantee approval of visas or green cards.

Thousands Still Frozen Out

The pause continues for immigrants from 39 high-risk countries, including Iran, Afghanistan, and Venezuela, blocking work authorization, health insurance, and driver's licenses, and also barring re-entry for individuals who leave the country.

The scale of Trump’s crackdown on immigration is measurable. The Brookings Institution reported in January 2026 that the United States recorded negative net migration for the first time in 50 years, with estimates ranging from -295,000 to -10,000.

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