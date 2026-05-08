On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a U.S.-mediated three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, coupled with a major prisoner exchange, marking a rare diplomatic breakthrough in the more than four-year war.

Trump Secures Temporary Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Moscow and Kyiv agreed to halt fighting from May 9 through May 11 under a temporary ceasefire brokered by the U.S.

The agreement also includes a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner of war exchange between the two countries.

"This request was made directly by me," Trump wrote, adding, "Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War."

Speaking to reporters later, Trump said he hopes the pause in hostilities can be extended. "I'd like to see a big extension," he said, adding, "It could be," Reuters reported.

Putin And Zelenskyy Confirm Deal Amid Victory Day Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the arrangement on Telegram, describing the prisoner exchange as a humanitarian priority achieved through U.S.-led negotiations.

Kremlin officials also confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin's approval of the initiative, the report said.

The ceasefire comes as Russia marks Victory Day, its annual commemoration of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, a politically symbolic period for Moscow.

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