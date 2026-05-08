Ron DeSantis Says 'I Was Ready To Sign' Ivermectin Bill—His Own Party Killed It

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed on Friday that he was prepared to sign an over-the-counter ivermectin bill, after House Republicans blocked legislation the Senate had already passed 23–15.

Senate Passed, House Blocked

“The ivermectin bill was passed by Republicans in the Florida Senate but then killed by Republicans in the Florida House. I was ready to sign it,” DeSantis wrote on X, responding to a user.

His remarks come as South Carolina’s House passed an OTC Ivermectin bill on Wednesday.

The Florida Senate passed SB 1756, known as the Medical Freedom Act, on Mar. 9. Sponsored by Clay Yarborough (R Jacksonville), the bill included an OTC ivermectin provision that would have allowed pharmacists to dispense Ivermectin behind the counter to adults 18 and older without a prescription.

The bill also created a conscience-based exemption from K-12 vaccine requirements, made permanent Florida’s ban on discrimination based on mRNA vaccination status, and barred forced vaccinations during public health emergencies.

A Widening State-Level Push

Florida’s stalled effort is part of a broader national wave. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 25, legislation authorizing OTC ivermectin sales, in August 2025, making Texas the fifth state to approve OTC ivermectin, following Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who visited the Texas Capitol during the August 2025 debate, backed the push. “I think Americans should have the choice,” Kennedy said.

Ivermectin has been approved for human antiparasitic use since 1987.

FDA Overhang Remains

The Food and Drug Administration has not approved ivermectin for COVID-19 and warns against large doses, a regulatory risk shadowing the medical freedom push gaining ground across Republican-led statehouses.

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