Boeing's China Order Hopes Revive As Trump Invites CEO To Beijing Visit: Report

The Donald Trump administration is reportedly inviting several tech and business leaders to accompany the President on his trip to Beijing next week.

Trump Invites CEOs To Beijing

Boeing’s China Order

“President Trump has been very focused on supporting us in international campaigns and he's been very successful in doing that," Ortberg said during the earnings call with analysts and Boeing’s investors.

AI At Forefront

Chinese President Xi Jinping had earlier called upon tech and industry leaders within the country to step up efforts in research and innovation as the global tech race between the U.S. and China escalates.

Jensen Huang Urges International Collaboration

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