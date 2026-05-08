Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton urged the Trump administration on Thursday to intensify pressure on Iran, arguing that Washington should seek to "destroy the regime" rather than ease off as negotiations falter.

Bolton Calls For More Iran Pressure

Bolton wrote on X that "now is exactly the wrong time to lessen pressure on Iran," adding that the United States should increase efforts and "destroy the regime," possibly to be followed by a "non-ideological military government" that could restore order.

Regime Collapse Strategy Gets Detailed

Rather than wait for talks to collapse, Bolton called for a multi-front strategy aimed at regime collapse. He urged the United States, Israel and Gulf states to provide Iranian dissidents with communications tools, money and weapons, while keeping military pressure on Tehran. He also advocated ending the ceasefire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining the U.S. naval blockade and striking surviving Iranian strategic sites.

Bolton also argued that Gulf oil producers should flood global markets to weaken Iran's leverage and called for renewed pressure on Iranian-held disputed islands, including Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs.

His comments arrive days after he told NewsNation that the United States "hasn't finished the job" in Iran and that Trump still had unused military and political leverage.

Hormuz Clashes Test Fragile Ceasefire

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command said on Thursday that American forces carried out "self-defense strikes" after three Navy destroyers came under Iranian missile and drone fire, though none were hit.

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