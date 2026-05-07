The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting individuals and entities accused of exploiting Iraq's oil sector to benefit Iran and its proxy militias, escalating Washington's pressure campaign against Tehran.

Bessent Says U.S. Will Not ‘Stand Idly By'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on X, the Iranian regime was "pillaging resources that rightfully belong to the Iraqi people" and using Iraqi oil revenues to support militant activities.

"Like a rogue gang, the Iranian regime is pillaging resources that rightfully belong to the Iraqi people," Bessent said. "Treasury will not stand idly by as Iran’s military exploits Iraqi oil to fund terrorism against the United States and our partners."

How Sanctions Target Iran’s Oil Financing

According to the Treasury Department, the sanctions were issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control against Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly, identified by Treasury as Iraq's deputy minister of oil. U.S. officials accused Al-Bahadly of abusing his government position to help route oil for the benefit of Iran and militia groups operating in Iraq.

Treasury also designated three senior leaders of Iran-aligned militias that Washington considers terrorist organizations.

This latest move by the Treasury Department coincides with growing scrutiny of oil companies amid rising prices, as Senator Bernie Sanders recently accused them of exploiting the conflict in Iran to “rip off Americans.”

U.S. Naval Blockade Cuts Deep Into Iran's Oil Income

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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