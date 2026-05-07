James Comey Could Avoid Court Appearance In Trump Threat Case Involving Seashell Photo

A federal judge in North Carolina on Thursday conditionally agreed to cancel former FBI Director James Comey's upcoming court appearance on charges that he threatened President Donald Trump, after Comey said he already appeared before a judge in Virginia on the same allegations.

Comey Seeks To Skip Second Appearance

U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan, appointed by former President George W. Bush, said she would cancel the hearing if Comey files a waiver by Friday. If he does not, the hearing will proceed as scheduled in Greenville, North Carolina. Comey's lawyers had said he would sign any waiver needed "to give the Court additional comfort if the Court so desires."

Charges Center On Seashell Photo

Comey faces two charges tied to a social media photo of seashells spelling out "86 47," which prosecutors say amounted to a threat against Trump. The phrase "86" is commonly used as slang for removing or throwing out something or someone, and Trump is the 47th president.

The charges, making a threat against the president and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, require proof that Comey "knowingly and willfully" threatened to "take the life of" Trump. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Earlier Case Still Shadows Comey

Notably, the case marks the second criminal prosecution Comey has faced since Trump returned to office. Comey, fired as FBI director in 2017, became one of Trump's most prominent adversaries after that dismissal became part of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Comey previously faced false statement and obstruction charges tied to a 2020 congressional testimony about FBI leaks. A judge dismissed that case after finding the prosecutor who pursued it had been unlawfully appointed. The Trump administration has appealed the dismissal.

Photo Courtesy: Mark Reinstein on Shutterstock.com